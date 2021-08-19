LPD Arrests Second Suspect In Aug. 2 Shooting Outside Movie Theater

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A second teen has been arrested in connection to the Aug. 2 shooting outside of the Edgewood Movie Theater near 56th and Highway 2.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said on Thursday that a 17-year-old was identified by witnesses as being responsible for shooting one of the two victims. He was then arrested for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony and put in the Youth Assessment Center.
At this point, investigators said the teenager had communicated to meet the victims at the theater, however police said they don’t know the circumstances. LPD said there were a number of guns found on location, which investigators believe would indicate multiple weapons were used. Investigators said they believe there are more people involved who were in the maroon car.
The two shooting victims, 19-year-old Jayden Prentice and 18-year-old Christopher Duncan, remain hospitalized in critical condition.