LPD Cruiser Damaged As Officers Tracked Down Suspect Wanted On A Warrant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 27)–Lincoln Police continue looking for someone wanted on an arrest warrant and other felonies related to domestic assault, after officers early Saturday morning found a vehicle parked in the area of Idlewyld and Holdrege Streets, near UNL’s East Campus.
Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News as one officer parked her cruiser, the suspect backed his vehicle into it at a high-rate of speed. The officer was outside of the cruiser, but wasn’t hurt. The cruiser suffered significant damage. The suspect took off at a high-rate of speed and a pursuit was started before being called off a short time later.
No arrest has been made.