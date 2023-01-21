LPD Investigating Deadly Saturday Morning Shooting

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 21)–A 29-year-old Lincoln man is in custody, following a deadly shooting late Saturday morning in the Near South neighborhood.

Lincoln Police say officers were called shortly after 10am to the area of 18th and Euclid on a neighborhood disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Investigators found a shooting victim, an 18-year-old Lincoln man, outside a home with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Lincoln Fire and Rescue helped and provided life-saving measures.

Police say in a news release to KFOR News that the victim was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital. Family members have been notified, but the victim’s name is not being released for now to allow privacy for the family. The suspect, 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln, is in jail for second degree homicide.

The investigation is ongoing into what led up to the shooting. Police are asking for anyone who saw what happened or has information on this incident to come forward and call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.