LPD Investigating Early Sunday Morning Shooting
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN—(News Release Dec. 6)—On December 6 just before 1230 am officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Blue Flame Rd on a report of gunshots.
Officers discovered blood and a bullet casing outside of a residence but were unable to locate any injured persons. While officers were on scene the victim, a 37 year old male, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Due to the victim’s need for treatment at the hospital officers were unable to obtain any additional information about what occurred.
Investigators are continuing to process the scene and are attempting to locate witnesses or anyone who may have electronic or video evidence which may assist in the investigation.
If anyone has information about this case they are asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600