LPD Investigating Fraud Case Where Fundraising Money Was Stolen By Scammer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–A reported fraud Wednesday night following a fundraider at a north Lincoln printing business remains under investigation, where nearly $11,000 was stolen.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Thursday said officers were called to 402 Ink near 48th and Vine, where the owner told investigators they were hosting an online fundraiser to sell T-shirts for the “Know More” campaign, with proceeds from shirt sales going to Voices of Hope. The organizer for Know More had communicated with Voices of Hope to help in transferring the funds to them.
During the same time, she received an email from someone claiming to be from Voices of Hope who provided information on how to wire the money to their account. The email was forwarded to 402 Ink who transferred the funds to the information provided.
The organizer then received additional emails inquiring about the money transfer. After growing suspicious, they contacted Voices of Hope and learned that they did not receive the money and were not the ones communicating with them.
Officer Spilker says scammers can be very convincing and mask their identity to appear as a legitimate business or person. Scammers spoof websites, phone numbers, and/or email addresses to defraud people out of money.