LPD Investigating Suspected Arson Outside Rec Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–A suspected arson case outside the “F” Street Rec Center at 13th and “F” early Sunday evening is under investigation by Lincoln Police.

According to investigators, a witness told them that a man asked for a lighter, lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it in the back of the 2004 Nissan Frontier, before taking off. The truck, worth about $7,000, had major fire damage. LPD says based on evidence found, this is being investigated as an arson case.

If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.