LPD Investigating Weekend Gunshots Call At Unoccupied School Playground
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Police are investigating a report of a gun that was fired off early Sunday morning in the playground area of Adams Elementary School in southwest Lincoln.
Officer Erin Spilker says they received a tip on Tuesday that a vehicle pulled up to the playground area and firing a gun toward the unoccupied playground area, possibly hitting some equipment. Spent shell casings were found in the south parking lot near the playground.
No damage to the building and it doesn’t appear the school or anyone associated with it was a target.