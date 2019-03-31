LPD Looking for Arson Suspect

Lincoln police say a man was captured on video setting a woman’s car on fire Friday night in southeast Lincoln. A 38-year-old woman told LPD she was inside her home near 48th and Van Dorn streets at 11:30 p.m. Friday, when she heard glass break, looked outside, and found her 2018 Dodge Durango on fire.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the SUV is a total loss with damages estimated at $40,000. LFR is investigating the case as arson.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 402-441-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.