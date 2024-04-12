LPD Still Investigating Homicide Outside Downtown Lincoln Bar

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille on Friday provided an update to the Apr. 7 deadly shooting outside of the Royal Hookah Bar and Lounge off of 16th and “O” Street. Stille confirmed that no arrests have been made in the homicide, where 32-year-old Gregory Little of Lincoln was shot at least four times and later died from his wounds.

Stille said investigators continue to track down witnesses to the deadly shooting. A security guard, a 24-year-old man that has not been identified, apparently fired the gun that killed Little outside the bar. Investigators have picked up some footage, mainly from Snapchat videos, of the shooting but are looking for better quality video.

Stille said that one other person suffered a hand injury and the victim believes he was hurt in a certain fashion, but not 100% sure on it.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.