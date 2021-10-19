LPD Surrounds Home With Burglar Inside And Arrests Him

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–A 64-year-old man was caught, after police surrounded an east Lincoln home he allegedly had broken into around 8:30am Monday.
Three people were home in the 200 block of Eastridge Drive at the time, including a 16-year-old male, who saw Frederick White breaking the front door glass. The teen managed to escape safely to call for help, while a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old man were down in the basement. Police arrived within minutes and were able to safely surround the house, where White surrendered peacefully.
Police found items in a backpack; which officers believe were things White had gathered inside the home. That included $600 worth of coins and currency, along with three pocketknives.
White was arrested for burglary.