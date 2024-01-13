LTU Crews Continue Maintaining Streets Around Lincoln, Libraries and Rec Centers Close Due to Weather

A winter storm dumps snow in northeast Lincoln early on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. This view is looking south from Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street in northeast Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–With most of the heavy snow moving out of the Lincoln area by late Friday night, the winds will continue to cause hazardous conditions throughout the day on Saturday and cold temperatures have settled in for the next few days.

A wind chill warning remains in effect through noon on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as 40-below zero possible. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities continue to have crews around the city plowing emergency snow routes, arterial and residential streets. A snow emergency remains in effect. Also, a residential parking ban continues with no on-street parking allowed on the even-numbered or north and east sides in residential areas.