Majority of Nebraska Coronavirus Deaths At Nursing Homes
African American woman with Senior man in wheelchair
About two-thirds of deaths from the coronavirus in Nebraska have involved residents of long-term care facilities. Nebraska has currently reported 5,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 77 deaths. A local media source reported that at least 48 of the deaths have involved nursing home residents.
The statistics, provided by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a news briefing on Friday, were evidence of the danger older people face from the virus, especially those dealing with other health conditions. Nationally, more than 11,000 nursing home deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
