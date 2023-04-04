Man Accused of Attacking Clerk After Being Told To Leave Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–A customer inside the Super C store at 17th and “L” wasn’t cooperative with a clerk’s request about eating food he just purchased.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says that customer was later identified as 41-year-old Jason Benson, who was then informed by the clerk he could not eat his food in the store, since it’s against store policy and was asked to leave. Benson then got upset at the employee.

“The employee said Benson produced a box cutter style knife and attempted to stab him in the chest,” according to Captain Kocian.

The knife folded up when the employee was struck but he didn’t suffer any injuries. Benson, though, did suffer a laceration to one of his fingers and was arrested for terroristic threats and was cited use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The knife was recovered by officers.