Man Accused Of Biting Officer While Being Arrested
Guillermo Castillo, Jr. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A Lincoln Police officer suffered some lacerations to his hand, when he was trying to take a 26-year-old man into custody, following a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon near 8th and Peach Street.
Investigators say Guillermo Castillo, Jr. yelled officers and told them to get away from him. He eventually put his hands behind his back and was handcuffs, but as Castillo was being put into the back of a cruiser, he yelled and threw his body back toward officers.
Police say one officer’s hands were near Castillo’s head at the time and had them bitten by him, which caused several lacerations. The officer was treated at a hospital.
Castillo was arrested for assault on a police officer, domestic assault, resisting arrest and failure to comply.