Man Accused of Hitting Pedestrian During Demonstration Arrested By LPD
Trever Kurtz (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Police arrested a 27-year-old man they believe hit a demonstrator with his car early last Saturday (May 30) during a protest near downtown Lincoln.
Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Friday said Trever Kurtz was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree assault. Bonkiewicz says according to witnesses and video evidence, Kurtz’ car was westbound at 25th and “O” when he came upon several people in the street demonstrating. Kurtz apparently hit a woman in the street and did call police afterward.
When officers showed up to the scene, Bonkiewicz said a crowd gathered around and prevented police from working the scene. Through interviewing the victim, witnesses, Kurtz himself and going over video surveillance, officers determined probable cause to arrest Kurtz early Friday morning.
The woman hit by Kurtz’ vehicle did suffer a head injury and other injuries, but nothing life-threatening.