Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Disturbance at Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–Police arrested a man following a disturbance at a northeast Lincoln home early Tuesday evening.

According to Captain Todd Kocian, investigators later determined 28-year-old Austin Herbert threatened the victim with a torch lighter, knife and hammer, who then escaped into a locked bedroom of the home near 57th and Judson. Herbert was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 62-year-old victim was not hurt.