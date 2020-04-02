Man Arrested For Fleeing A Traffic Stop, Barricading Himself From Officers
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 2)–A chase involving Lincoln Police and a man who took off from a traffic stop turned into quite an adventure early Wednesday morning.
Police Officer Erin Spilker says 45-year-old Joseph Rolenc was pulled over near 48th and Holdrege, when an officer told him that he was driving on a suspended license and his car was going to be towed. Rolenc then sped off.
Spilker says another officer heard what was happening on the police radio and went to Rolenc’s last known place of residence. Rolenc then showed up with a metal pipe, ran into his backyard and tried to spray some substance at the officer, before barricading himself inside a shed.
Police then found out there was propane inside and Rolenc then started a blow torch to shoot flames out from a broken window, while making threats. A K-9 unit was brought in and police forced open the door, where Rolenc was covered in debris, wearing a motorcycle helmet and trying to hide from the police dog.
The dog grabbed Rolenc and both were pulled from the shed, according to Officer Spilker. Rolenc had dog bites on his shoulder and hand. He was arrested for obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, fleeing to avoid arrest and driving under suspension.