Man Dies In Single Car Crash South of Hickman

A 25-year-old man is dead, after a single vehicle crash in southern Lancaster County late Wednesday night.

In a news release to KFOR News on Thursday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened right before midnight just north of 68th and Stagecoach Road, right outside of Hickman. When deputies showed up, they found a car on fire in the west ditch.

Francisco Gonzales was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor. Their investigation continues.

