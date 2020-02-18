Man Leaves Meth Inside Target Store, Arrested When He Returns To Get It
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old man who reportedly left a pencil box full of meth, money, and a scale inside the Target at 48th and “R” on Monday night. According to police, an employee said a man was at his register, but told him he forgot his wallet in his car and needed to go get it.
The man left and the employee waited before eventually returning items to restock them. A pencil box not belonging to the store had fallen out of the pile of items. Inside that box was 26 grams of meth, two plastic bags, several small empty bags and a scale.
Police were called and when the man, Thomas Gaster, came back looking for the case, police arrested him. Gaster was put in jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.