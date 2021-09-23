Many Streets to Close For Festival, Several For Repair Work

Lincoln, NE (September 23, 2021) On Sunday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., multiple streets in the South Salt Creek/Cooper Park neighborhood will be closed for the Streets Alive! event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
Digital message signs will alert traffic to closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln that is celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Yankee Hill Road Closure Begins September 27
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, September 27, Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.
The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the suggested detour route or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Portion of North 70th Street to Temporarily Close September 27
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, September 27, North 70th Street between Fletcher Avenue and McCormick Drive will be closed for pavement repairs. Access to businesses will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour is McCormick Drive to North 63rd Street to Fletcher Avenue. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 8.
