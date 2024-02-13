Marijuana, THC Items Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop Leads to Lincoln Man’s Arrest

WOOD RIVER–(KFOR Feb. 13)–The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday evening arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln man, after several controlled substances were found during a traffic stop along I-80 near Wood River.

The patrol said in a release to KFOR News an eastbound SUV was speeding on the interstate and a traffic stop was made. Inside the vehicle, the trooper saw a THC product in plain view. A search of the vehicle found 11 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of mushrooms and nearly 300 grams of THC products.

The mushrooms and marijuana were inside a suitcase in the back of the vehicle. Avery Wayman of Lincoln was arrested on drug possession charges and put in the Hall County Jail.