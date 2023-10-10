Mayor Announces State of the City is Strong and Poised for New Golden Era

LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 10)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that the state of the city is strong and introduced her administration’s vision for the next four years at the 2023 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel.

“Lincoln stands at the dawn of a new golden era – one in which we are poised to become the Quality-of-Life Capital of the country,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Over the next four years, my administration will pursue 13 priority pillars in partnership with our community to make Lincoln the safest and healthiest capital city in America, to grow the great life, and to create an even more dynamic downtown. Working together, we will create a quality of life that sets the golden standard.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird detailed a plan that includes thirteen priority pillars that her administration will pursue over the next four years to grow the quality of life in Lincoln. They include:

Safest and Healthiest Capital City in America

Co-Responder Program will grow LPD’s partnership with mental health professionals to provide enhanced co-response to mental health-related calls for service. Youth Substance Use Prevention Project, a community collaboration led by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will support our youth’s mental health and reduce the risk of youth substance use through an integrated, evidence-based prevention program. Permanent Supportive Housing Facility will be constructed, creating 24 apartments and offering wrap-around services to help functionally end chronic homelessness in Lincoln. AARP Age-Friendly Community designation will enhance the health and well-being of our older residents.

Grow the Great Life

Street Investments of approximately $98 million over the next two fiscal years will construct or rehabilitate more than 80 lane miles. Affordable Housing projects will create or rehabilitate 2,000 high-quality, affordable units over the next four years. Water 2.0 will develop the route to the Missouri River, purchase pipes and property, and expand our current water system capacity to lay the groundwork for our city’s second water source. Multimodal Transit Center will be constructed to connect people more efficiently to jobs and classrooms, enhance the bus driver and rider experience, and advance goals of our Climate Action Plan. Design of the Center is currently underway. Landfill Biogas Facility will capture, treat, and transform methane gas emitted by our Bluff Road landfill into a renewable and marketable energy source. Workforce Development grant will credential over 40 community members with commercial driver’s licenses to fill high-paying jobs in a high-demand field.

Dynamic Downtown

Downtown Corridors Cultivation Project will build streetscape enhancements to improve attractiveness, safety, connectivity, and vibrancy of downtown’s three principal corridors. Downtown Music District will capitalize on Lincoln’s robust live music scene by creating a multi-use band practice space, specialty lighting and music experiences, and infrastructure improvements for an exciting district that amps up tourism and good times. South Haymarket Park will become Lincoln’s destination downtown park, including a dog run, interactive water feature, inclusive playground, and in-ground skate park that will improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in our community.

“My administration will pursue these priority pillars in partnership with our community to create Lincoln’s new golden era. We likewise will remain dedicated to delivering the fundamental city services that make Lincoln a great place to live, work, and play. We will continue to bring to life our vision of leading Lincoln toward a more successful, secure, and shared future.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird also highlighted the successful outcomes achieved for residents over the past year through City services and strategic investments that make Lincoln safe and healthy, strong, resilient, equitable and inclusive, with a vibrant economy and quality of life.

“When I first became your mayor, my administration debuted our vision of leading Lincoln toward a more successful, secure, and shared future,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “This vision has served as our north star, guiding us over the past four years through some extraordinary moments in the history of our city and our world. This vision really exists as a promise; a promise that, every day, we will work to make life better for you and everyone who calls Lincoln home.”

