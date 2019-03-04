Mayoral Candidates Differ on Snow Removal Policy

courtesy 10/11 NOW

Republican mayoral Candidate and City Council member, Cyndi Lamm, wants a task force to examine Lincoln’s snow removal policy.  Lamm said recent snow removal has not been what is expected by citizens, and added that it’s not a new problem.  Lamm’s Snow Removal Task Force would include two citizens from each city council district, one each from the police and fire departments, city workers, and the business community, plus city officials.  Democrat mayoral candidate, Jeff Kirkpatrick, says snow removal is an operational issue, not a task force issue.  As Mayor, he’d call in the Transportation and Utilities team to discuss why the city’s snow removal policy wasn’t adequate to deal with storms, discuss options and cost, and what changes need to made.

