Meal Services Continue Across Nebraska Despite School Closings
The COVID-19 virus has forced all of Nebraska’s 244 school districts to close for the foreseeable future, leaving thousands of children that depended upon schools to provide lunches without consistent meals.
Over 150 Nebraska school districts are now serving free meals through grab and go, drive through, or delivery service for kids ages 1-18. The No Kid Hungry campaign has made it easy to find a location near you by activating a new texting service.
Nationwide, individuals can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find a meal service location near them. The texting service is being updated regularly and the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Department is continuing to approve meal service applications from districts around the state at the same pace.
State administrators and school nutrition professionals have been making sure students and families, who may be experiencing layoffs, fewer hours at work, closed offices, and the increased strain of serving more meals to kids at home, have the nutrition they need to be healthy, active, and safe.
A recent survey of Nebraska school districts conducted by the Nebraska Department of Education’s Nutrition Services department showed that of the 221 responding schools, over 85% were already or planned to provide meals or food service to students while schools are closed.
Nebraska Appleseed has compiled a list of resources to promote awareness of meals for kids ages 1-18 available for free throughout Nebraska.
- The Nebraska Department of Education has identified 150 districts and nearly 350 locations around the state operating grab and go meal services as of April 2 (find a map of locations or download the list).
- As the USDA issues more guidance and regulations in response to COVID-19, school districts frequently change their service methods. Consult your school district’s website and social media accounts for up-to-date information on meal service times, locations, and processes. Download a list of district websites.
- The USDA Meals 4 Kids map of locations serving meals to students 1-18 while school is out should be active soon. Check here for updates.