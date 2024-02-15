MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton’s Scheierman Named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 15)–Creighton senior Baylor Scheierman is one of 30 players named to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Basketball Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Scheierman is the third different Bluejay honored by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club this season for one of its Naismith Trophy-related awards. Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner were both named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s Preseason 50 Watch List, while Kalkbrenner also was one of 15 men listed on the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

A guard from Aurora, Neb., Scheierman is averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the 17th-ranked Bluejays. He’s made a three-pointer in 71 of his last 72 games, and recently became the first Division I men’s player in NCAA history to attain 2000 points, 1000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 three-pointers in a career. He owns 11 double-doubles this winter, which ties him for the BIG EAST lead, and his current stretch of five consecutive double-doubles is Creighton’s longest streak since 1984-85. In his last game on Tuesday vs. Georgetown, Scheierman became Creighton’s player ever with a points/rebounds/assists triple-double.

Named BIG EAST Player of the Week on Dec. 4th and USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 5th, Scheierman is also on the Watch Lists for the Wooden Award, Lute Olson Award and Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year

Creighton’s lone winner in program history of the Naismith Trophy was Doug McDermott in 2013-14.