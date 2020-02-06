MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 21 Creighton Falls At Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. –(CU Athletics Feb. 5)– A.J. Reeves scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to help Providence rally after intermission for a 73-56 win over No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday, Feb. 5th.
Providence improved to 13-10 and 6-4 in the BIG EAST. Creighton is 17-6 overall and also 6-4 in league play.
Creighton broke the game open early with an 11-0 run that featured nine points from Mitch Ballock to make it 19-9. Following a timeout, the host Friars settled down and scored the next eight points to close within 19-17. The Bluejays would hold off PC the rest of the first half, taking a 36-32 lead into the intermission break.
Ballock made his first five shots and led all players with 12 points at the break, while Ty-Shon Alexander added eight points. PC was paced by eight points from Alpha Diallo and owned a slight 19-16 rebound lead at the break.
After the teams traded baskets for the first few minutes, Providence surged ahead with an 11-0 run that included eight points from A.J. Reeves and a triple by Diallo. That allowed the Friars to move in front 50-45 for their first lead since the opening minutes when it was 9-8. Creighton would get no closer the rest of the night.
Creighton had four players score in double-figures, led by 15 from Alexander and 13 by Damien Jefferson. Ballock finished with 12, while Christian Bishop contributed 13 points. Marcus Zegarowski led CU with seven assists and the Bluejays owned a 30-18 scoring lead in the paint.
PC was led by 22 points from Reeves and 14 more by Diallo. PC owned a 40 -28 rebound advantage in the victory and scored all seven of the game’s bench points.
Creighton returns home on Saturday at 5 p.m. it hosts St. John’s in a game that will be nationally-televised on CBS Sports Network.