‘Miracle Man’ Recovering After Being Nearly Brain-Dead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A man whose family had decided to remove his breathing tubes has left an Omaha hospital after weeks of therapy.

Now his family members call T. Scott Marr – once nearly brain-dead – the “miracle man.”

Marr originally was diagnosed with a stroke on Dec. 12 and placed on a breathing machine in intensive care. His four children agreed the following day to take him off the machine. He was showing no neurological improvement and was not expected to recover. They said their goodbyes.

But they skipped their appointment with a funeral home the next day and went to visit again. He was responsive. He wiggled his toes and moved his thumbs when asked. He eventually was diagnosed with rare but treatable condition, posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome.

Marr will continue speech therapy on an outpatient basis and work on improving his short-term memory and multitasking skills.