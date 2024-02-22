Missing Inmate from CCC-Lincoln Arrested in Arkansas

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–A missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was apprehended by authorities in Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections says in a release to KFOR News 47-year-old Jonathan King was arrested by police in Little Rock. King left his work release job in Lincoln last Friday morning and didn’t return to jail. His monitoring device was found near 84th and “O.”

King has been serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years for robbery out of Douglas County.