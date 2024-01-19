MLK Youth Rally to be Live Streamed Friday, In Person Event For Saturday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–With Monday’s postponement of the 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally, the Planning Committee will have a live-stream of the event from 1:30pm to 2:30pm Friday.

You can see it at MLKYouthRally.com and click on the LNKTV button. An in-person Youth Rally and Call to Action program will be held Saturday at 10am in the Centennial Room, Nebraska Union off of 14th and “R”. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

For more details, check out MLKYouthRally.com.