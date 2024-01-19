KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

MLK Youth Rally to be Live Streamed Friday, In Person Event For Saturday

January 19, 2024 8:54AM CST
Courtesy of MLKYouthRally.com.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–With Monday’s postponement of the 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally, the Planning Committee will have a live-stream of the event from 1:30pm to 2:30pm Friday.

You can see it at MLKYouthRally.com and click on the LNKTV button. An in-person Youth Rally and Call to Action program will be held Saturday at 10am in the Centennial Room, Nebraska Union off of 14th and “R”. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

For more details, check out MLKYouthRally.com.

 

