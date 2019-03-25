Monday Is Day 13 Of Flood Assistance For State Agencies

 

The Department of Environmental Quality has restored all but 4 community drinking water systems impacted by flooding.

The Department of Health and Human Services has helped move over 400 pallets of bottled water…that’s more than 20 semi loads. 8 nursing home facilities were evacuated, as well as 2 assisted living facilities.

The Department of Transportation has reopened more than 1,300 miles of highway, but nearly 260 miles are still closed. 15 bridges were damaged on state highways.

READ MORE:  Flooding roundtable Monday 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief Raises Nearly $450,000 Kirkpatrick Calls for Improvements to Mental Health Services Hank Bounds to step down as University of Nebraska president Patrol Seeking Double Murder S Senators Vote to Require Training for Resource Officers Officer Injured After Being Hit By a Car, Police Currently Searching for Suspect