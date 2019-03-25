Monday Is Day 13 Of Flood Assistance For State Agencies

The Department of Environmental Quality has restored all but 4 community drinking water systems impacted by flooding.

The Department of Health and Human Services has helped move over 400 pallets of bottled water…that’s more than 20 semi loads. 8 nursing home facilities were evacuated, as well as 2 assisted living facilities.

The Department of Transportation has reopened more than 1,300 miles of highway, but nearly 260 miles are still closed. 15 bridges were damaged on state highways.

READ MORE: Flooding roundtable Monday