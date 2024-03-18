KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Monday Morning Fire at North Lincoln Business

March 18, 2024 8:27AM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 18)–A fire on Monday morning in north Lincoln remains under investigation.

The fire call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue shortly before 7:30am Monday at a building off of 35th and Gladstone.  Crews arrived at the scene and within minutes declared the fire a working incident.

LFR officials indicated to KFOR News that a piece of machinery was on fire and everything was under control within about 20 minutes. KFOR News is following this story.

 

