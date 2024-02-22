More Details Released Into Tuesday’s Deadly Shooting in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have now identified two men shot and killed Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Bloomfield, about three hours north of Lincoln.

The patrol says investigators with Bloomfield Police showed up to find 77-year-old Curtis Strom and 49-year-old William Reffett dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the suspect, 25-year-old Alias Reed of Bloomfield took a shotgun to the bowling alley and instigated an argument with Reffett, which led to altercation. The led to Reed shooting Reffett, before fatally wounding Strom, who wasn’t involved.

Reed was arrested a short time later, after fleeing the scene. His 27-year-old girlfriend, Kaylyne Sweazy, is accused of tampering with evidence. The shotgun believed to have been used was found in a ditch west of Bloomfield and cash had been stolen from the bowling alley.

The investigation is ongoing.