More Tax Revenue Collected Than Expected for Four Straight Months

Nov 16, 2019 @ 7:35am

Nebraska State Government once again collected more tax revenue than the experts expected last month.

The Department of Revenue reported today the state brought in $290 million in October, nearly 9% higher than expected in an April forecast. Corporate and individual income taxes were higher than expected, sales-and-use taxes came in lower than projected.

So far, the state is 7% ahead in this fiscal year, which began July 1st.

