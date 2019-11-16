More Tax Revenue Collected Than Expected for Four Straight Months
Nebraska State Government once again collected more tax revenue than the experts expected last month.
The Department of Revenue reported today the state brought in $290 million in October, nearly 9% higher than expected in an April forecast. Corporate and individual income taxes were higher than expected, sales-and-use taxes came in lower than projected.
So far, the state is 7% ahead in this fiscal year, which began July 1st.
