More Than 4,500 Health Care Providers Receive Second Vaccine Dose Today
Photo by Joy Patten, KFOR Radio
Lincoln, NE (February 19, 2021) — More than 4,500 health care providers received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at today’s large-scale clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Today’s clinic was the second large-scale clinic this week. Nearly 3,200 Lancaster County residents received COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Most of those vaccinated at yesterday’s clinic were residents age 73 and up and their spouses.
The health department continues to make progress vaccinating groups in Phase 1B. Other vaccination efforts this week include the following:
- As part of LLCHD’s ongoing partnership with hospital providers, Bryan Health and Lincoln Surgical Hospital will provide vaccine by appointment through some smaller vaccine clinics to people age 65 and older with serious medical conditions that increase risk for severe illness like serious lung disease. LLCHD is currently contacting and scheduling appointments for patients identified.
- Utility workers are next on the state’s priority list for essential workers, and some are receiving vaccine this week.
As of Friday morning, 65,390 doses of vaccine – 46,866 first doses and 18,524 second doses – have been administered by LLCHD and partners as well as long-term care facilities.
As more vaccine is available, other people in Phase 1B will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is a helpful resource for finding the latest vaccine information, lists of priority groups in each phase, and the groups that are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the secure, online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The form is available in English and Spanish. While the vaccine is not yet available for the general public, as doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. LLCHD has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.
The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.org/coronavirus.
Lincoln Has Two More Deaths From COVID-19