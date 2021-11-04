National Search for UNO Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Underway

Omaha, NE (November 4, 2021) University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, announced today that a national search is underway for the next vice chancellor to lead the Office of Business and Finance at UNO.
“When we are good stewards of our finances, have a long-term strategy for our infrastructure and empower our employees, there is no limit to what we can achieve as an urban university,” Li said. “Recruiting and hiring an individual dedicated solely to UNO who can lead in each of these spaces as a vice chancellor is one of my top priorities, and I am thrilled that a national search for such a leader is underway.”
The search follows the departure of Doug Ewald, who stepped down as Vice Chancellor for Business, Finance, and Business Development on Oct. 31.
The vice chancellor for business and finance oversees all budget, finance, operational and administrative services in support of the chancellor. Units housed under Business and Finance include Accounting Services; Auxiliary Services; Budget; Compliance; Facilities Management and Planning; Human Resources; Mail Services; UNO Public Safety; and the Office of Risk Management.
The search committee will be chaired by College of Business Administration Dean Michelle Trawick and includes representatives from UNO, the Omaha community, and the University of Nebraska System.
Jim Kamm, who has served as assistant vice chancellor for Business and Finance at UNO since 2019, will serve as vice chancellor in an interim capacity.