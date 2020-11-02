NDCS COVID Numbers Increase By 9
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS November 2, 2020) Nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Director, Scott Frakes says 3 are employed at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln , 3 at the Work Ethic Camp and 1 each at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and Cornhusker State Industries. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 205. 171 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
