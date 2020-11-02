      Weather Alert

NDCS COVID Numbers Increase By 9

Nov 2, 2020 @ 3:56am
credit - abajournal.com

(KFOR NEWS  November 2, 2020)   Nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director, Scott Frakes  says 3 are employed at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln , 3 at the Work Ethic Camp and 1 each at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center,  Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility and Cornhusker State Industries.  All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 205.  171 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

READ MORE:   New Week Starts With Triple Digit Case Count