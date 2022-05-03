NE Bankers Association Hosts Gubernatorial Candidates May 5th

(KFOR NEWS May 3, 2022) Nebraska gubernatorial candidates will address bankers attending the Nebraska Bankers Association Annual Convention on Thursday, May 5th at the La Vista Conference Center in La Vista at 12520 Westport Parkway from 3:15 -4:00 p.m.
Happening less than a week before the primary election, the event is an opportunity for candidates to make their final pitches in front of an audience representing the more than 15,000 people working in Nebraska’s banks. Candidates are asked to answer two questions during their remarks, “After a long and difficult campaign, what have you learned about Nebraska and Nebraskans?” and “Why Should You Be Nebraska’s Next Governor?”
Candidates attending include: Democrat Carol Blood and Republicans Charles W. Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen (via Zoom), Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau.
