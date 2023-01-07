NE Congressman Adrian Smith Makes Statement On Speaker Of The House Election

(Washington DC January 7, 2023) Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement after Kevin McCarthy was elected to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives:

“There is no one more qualified to lead House Republicans than Kevin. His hard work and clear vision earned us the majority, and his open-minded approach to leadership paved the way for an open and inclusive process for selecting a speaker. Governing can be messy – especially when you are committed to an open process – and I couldn’t be prouder of the way Kevin led us in these negotiations. I know the 118th Congress will be served well with Kevin at the helm, and every Member who is serious about being productive will have the chance to make their mark on the House agenda.”