NE Governor Pete Ricketts Issues Thanksgiving Statement

(KFOR News November 24, 2022) Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 24, 2022.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”

“2022 is on track to be our state’s second-worst year for wildfires. Thank you to our first responders, EMTs, police, and firefighters who’ve taken action to protect lives and property from fires this year. We have 478 fire departments in Nebraska and more than 17,000 firefighters. Over 15,000 of these firefighters are unpaid volunteers. Many of them have worked long shifts this year to help contain wildfires, and we’re grateful for their service.”

“Thank you to the brave men and women serving in our nation’s military. For our troops deployed this Thanksgiving holiday, we’re grateful for your sacrifice. We pray you have a successful mission and safe return home.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Please buckle up and drive safely if you’ll be traveling over the holiday.”