NE Innovation Campus Expands
Courtesy of UNL
(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2019) With very little discussion, the City Council Monday unanimously approved a development on the Nebraska Innovation Campus which adds a $31 million, 6-story, 150 room hotel, plus a new $16 million, 80,000 square foot office building. Nebraska Innovation Campus is on the former site of the Nebraska State Fair and is being developed by the University in an effort to create partnerships between UNL and private sector businesses.
