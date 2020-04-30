NE National Guard Continue To Help
Nebraska Airmen conduct installation personnel medical screening
(KFOR NEWS April 30, 2020) 361 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting COVID-19 response efforts in Nebraska.
Four mobile testing teams continue to provide support to local health districts. As of April 28, the teams have collected 5,705 test samples in support of 17 health department districts across the state.
Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food packaging with Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, and food packaging and distribution with Food Bank of Lincoln.
