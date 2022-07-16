      Weather Alert

NE US Senator Ben Sasse Tests Positive For Covid 19

Jul 16, 2022 @ 8:55am
Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

(KFOR Lincoln July 16, 2022) U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a newschannelnebraska.com story, a spokesperson for the Republican Senator from Nebraska said he tested positive on Wednesday after returning from a trip to the Ukrainian border, He also attended a special Nebraska delegation breakfast Wednesday morning welcoming newly sworn-in Congressman Mike Flood. Sasse is vaccinated and boosted and said he’s experiencing only mild symptoms. He plans to isolate and work remotely for the recommended five days.

