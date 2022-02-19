NE US Senator Deb Fischer Leads Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Implementation Effort

(KFOR News Lincoln NE February 19, 2022) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Friday joined Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in leading more than half of the Republican conference in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The letter urges the Secretary to direct the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to rescind or substantially revise a recent memorandum to ensure the agency intends proper implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), as enacted.
“If implemented faithfully to the legislative text, the IIJA will upgrade and expand the surface transportation system in a manner that benefits all communities and the Nation. The provisions of the IIJA were carefully negotiated and reflect the input of both parties, the Biden Administration, and the broader stakeholder community. We urge recognition of the legislative process used to develop the IIJA and adherence to congressional intent as FHWA moves forward with implementing this historic legislation,” the senators wrote.