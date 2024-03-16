NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Caron Leads Huskers to 7-6 Win vs. Nicholls

LINCOLN-(NU Athletics Mar. 15) Josh Caron went 3-for-4 and drove in a career-high five runs, leading the Huskers to a 7-6 win vs. Nicholls in the series opener at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Friday night.

Nebraska (11-5) totaled seven runs on 11 hits with an error, while Nicholls (17-4) tallied six runs on eight hits.

Caron tied a career-high with five RBI, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and home run. Rhett Stokes joined Caron in going 3-for-4, recording his fourth three-hit game in his last six contests. Cayden Brumbaugh walked four times, the most by a Husker in a single game since Cam Chick in 2022.

Riley Silva added a pair of hits from the No. 2 spot, while Dylan Carey and Cole Evans each drove in a run. Joshua Overbeek made his first start at Haymarket Park, reaching base in two of his five plate appearances.

Drew Christo allowed two runs, one earned, in a five-inning start on Friday. The junior struck out four and surrendered four hits across five frames. Tucker Timmerman allowed three runs over 1.1 innings while Evan Borst improved to 2-0, allowing an earned run across 0.2 innings.

Kyle Perry (0.1 IP) and Mason McConnaughey (0.2 IP) combined to pitch a shutout eighth frame, while Casey Daiss recorded his team-leading fourth save with a scoreless final inning.

A leadoff single brought out Daiss from the bullpen, who forced a fielder’s choice and a game-ending double play to secure the Huskers’ 11th win of the season.

Nebraska and Nicholls continue the weekend series Saturday at 2:05 p.m. at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Saturday’s matchup can be seen on B1G+, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network.