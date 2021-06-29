Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors

(KFOR NEWS June 29, 2021) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
As a thank you, all presenting donors through July 31st will be entered in for a daily chance to win $25 Casey’s Gift Cards
Plus, all presenting donors between June 29th and July 10th will receive a limited edition “Saving Lives is a Breeze” T-Shirt
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming.
Blood donation is safe and essential, in general, you may be eligible to donate if you are: