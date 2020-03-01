Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility Staffer Arrested
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
Carley Broadfoot , a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417). It is a Class IV felony.
Broadfoot was booked into the Douglas County jail. She has been employed by NDCS since October 2019 and will be terminated from her position.On Tuesday, 58-year-old Brenda Alvardo, a chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center, was arrested on the same charge.
Director Scott R. Frakes said the arrests point to the serious nature of such actions. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS. When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly. Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”
