Nebraska, Creighton Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Selected to the NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN—(KFOR Mar. 17)—Two of the state of Nebraska’s three Division I schools will be represented in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament.

The Nebraska men were selected as the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play No. 9 seed Texas A&M on Friday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Tip off time and TV designation will be determined later.

Nebraska’s allotment for tickets is already sold out. If you are interested in buying tickets to the first and second rounds, please check with the host site for availability. More ticket information can be found here.

The 2023-24 season marks the eighth time in school history that Nebraska has received an NCAA bid and the first since the 2013-14 season. The Huskers’ No. 8 seed is the highest since 1994, as the Huskers look for their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. Only the 1991 (No. 3 seed) and 1994 (No. 6 seed) teams received higher seeds than the 2023-24 Huskers. Nebraska was also a No. 8 seed in 1992.

Texas A&M is 20-14 on the season after losing to Florida in the SEC semifinals on Saturday. Nebraska leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 12-8, but the teams have not met since the 2010-11 season.

The winner of the NU/Texas A&M matchup will face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 16 seed Longwood on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Husker women are the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament opening round in Corvallis, Oregon on Sunday against No. 11 seed Texas A&M. The winner will face the winner of the game between No. 3 Oregon State and No. 14 Eastern Washington.

The Creighton men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history and ninth time in the past 13 years after earning an at-large bid to 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The No. 3-seeded Bluejays (23-9) will meet No. 14-seed Akron (24-10) on Thursday, March 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Bluejays and Zips will tip at 12:30 p.m. Central (1:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh) in a game that will be broadcast on TNT.

Creighton’s No. 3 seed matches the program’s best in history, as it was also a No. 3 seed in 2014.

The winner of Friday’s Creighton/Akron game will meet the winner of the game between No. 6 seed South Carolina (26-7) and No. 11 seed Oregon (23-11) in a game that will be played on Saturday.

The Creighton women also qualified for the NCAA Tournament after earning an at-large bid. The No. 7 seed Bluejays (25-5) will meet No. 10 seed UNLV (30-2) in Los Angeles, Calif.

A date, tip time and television coverage for Creighton’s First Round contest will be announced in the next 24 hours.

The winner of the Creighton/UNLV game will meet the winner of the game between second-seeded UCLA and 15th-seeded Cal Baptist (28-3).