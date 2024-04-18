Nebraska Lawmakers Debate Property Tax Relief Bill on Final Day of 60-Day Session

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–Front and center today Thursday on the final day of the 60-day Nebraska Legislative session, state lawmakers will have a final round of debate on LB 388, which is the property tax relief package.

LB 388 was stripped down after lawmakers last week decided to not include a one-cent sales tax hike to offset the property tax burden. But some sales tax exemptions would still be removed and taxes would be raised on certain items. That would include a 7.5% excise tax on ads that run on some broadcasting outlets in Nebraska, along with social media pages like Facebook and Google.

Lawmakers started the day on Thursday with a bipartisan filibuster from some senators trying to block a final vote on the bill. If no action is taken, it’s possible Nebraska lawmakers could return later this summer for a special session.