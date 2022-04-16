Nebraska’s Low Unemployment Rate Continues In March

(KFOR News Lincoln April 16, 2022) Friday, Nebraska’s March employment data and March General Fund receipts were released by the office of Governor Pete Ricketts. Nebraska’s employment reached an all-time high in March 2022 of 1,037,823. Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate remains the lowest in the nation, and in state history, at 2.0 percent. This growth contributed to the State’s March General Fund tax receipts, which were $140 million above forecast—that’s over 50 percent more than what was expected.
Together, these reports show that Nebraska’s economy continues to see strong growth. “Nebraskans roll up their sleeves and get the job done,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans’ determination to grow our communities has resulted in State revenues far exceeding projections over the past year. With these stronger-than-expected revenues, we were able to deliver historic tax relief this legislative session. We’re successfully creating jobs, cutting taxes, and growing opportunities for the next generation here in Nebraska.”
Nebraska’s Employment Statistics for March 2022 (Preliminary)