Nebraska Man Charged With Utah Cold Case Murder
A Nebraska man has been charged with a 37 year old Cold Case Murder in Utah. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Bryan Reed of South Sioux City is charged with criminal homicide, second-degree murder and aggravated burglary. Reed is being held on $1 million bond in the Dakota County Jail as he awaits extradition to Utah.
Prosecutors say Reed was 17 years old in August 1982 when he entered a 72-year-old neighbor lady’s home in Salt Lake City through a bathroom window and beat her to death with a baseball bat. Reed lived with his stepmother at the time, and left Utah to attend school in Nebraska the same day his neighbor was killed. Salt Lake police say DNA from the victim’s nightgown as well as footprints and fingerprints connected Reed to the crime.
